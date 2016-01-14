STOCKHOLM Jan 14 Nordic telecom operator
TeliaSonera said on Thursday it will book 7.2 billion
Swedish crowns ($844 million) in non-cash impairment charges
mainly related to Uzbekistan in the wake of its decision to
gradually exit the Central Asian market.
TeliaSonera said in a statement it would take an impairment
charge of 5.3 billion crowns in the fourth quarter related to
its operations in Uzbekistan and that its business in the
region, which it calls Eurasia, would be reported as
discontinued operations.
The telecom operator announced in September it would
gradually abandon its Central Asian markets, hit by years of
investigations into alleged corruption linked to local partners
and problems accessing cash in distant countries.
TeliaSonera also said it would book a non-cash impairment
charge of 1.9 billion crowns related to its operations in
Denmark after pulling out of a planned joint venture there.
"The write-down is a result of updated earnings projections
following the previously announced decision to withdraw from the
proposed joint venture with Telenor in Denmark," the company
said in a statement.
($1 = 8.5295 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)