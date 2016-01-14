* Telia says to take 7.2 bln SEK impairment charge in Q4
* Majority of non-cash write-down related to Uzbekistan
* Charges come in wake of decision to exit Eurasia
STOCKHOLM, Jan 14 Nordic telecom operator
TeliaSonera said on Thursday it will book 7.2 billion
Swedish crowns ($844 million) in non-cash impairment charges
mainly related to Uzbekistan in the wake of its decision to
gradually exit the Central Asian market.
TeliaSonera shares fell 2.2 percent by 0830 GMT, a
marginally greater decline than fared by the European telecom
sector index. "Broadly we consider this to be discounted
in the already conservative valuation of the share," Swedbank
analyst Stefan Ward said.
TeliaSonera said it would take an impairment charge of 5.3
billion crowns in the fourth quarter related to its operations
in Uzbekistan and that its business in the region, which it
calls Eurasia, would be reported as discontinued operations.
"The valuation is based on an overall assessment of the
input from the sales process and the risk in the country,"
TeliaSonera said in a statement, adding the impairment charge in
Uzbekistan is related to goodwill and other fixed assets.
The telecom operator announced in September it would
gradually abandon its Central Asian markets, hit by years of
investigations into alleged corruption linked to local partners
and problems accessing cash in distant countries.
In December, TeliaSonera announced its first exit in the
Eurasian region when it said it was divesting its stake in
Nepalese operator Ncell.
TeliaSonera also said it would book a non-cash impairment
charge of 1.9 billion crowns related to its operations in
Denmark after pulling out of a planned joint venture there.
"The write-down is a result of updated earnings projections
following the previously announced decision to withdraw from the
proposed joint venture with Telenor in Denmark," the company
said in a statement.
($1 = 8.5295 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)