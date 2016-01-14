* Telia says to take 7.2 bln SEK impairment charge in Q4

* Majority of non-cash write-down related to Uzbekistan

* Charges come in wake of decision to exit Eurasia (Adds analyst comment, detail, background, share)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 14 Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera said on Thursday it will book 7.2 billion Swedish crowns ($844 million) in non-cash impairment charges mainly related to Uzbekistan in the wake of its decision to gradually exit the Central Asian market.

TeliaSonera shares fell 2.2 percent by 0830 GMT, a marginally greater decline than fared by the European telecom sector index. "Broadly we consider this to be discounted in the already conservative valuation of the share," Swedbank analyst Stefan Ward said.

TeliaSonera said it would take an impairment charge of 5.3 billion crowns in the fourth quarter related to its operations in Uzbekistan and that its business in the region, which it calls Eurasia, would be reported as discontinued operations.

"The valuation is based on an overall assessment of the input from the sales process and the risk in the country," TeliaSonera said in a statement, adding the impairment charge in Uzbekistan is related to goodwill and other fixed assets.

The telecom operator announced in September it would gradually abandon its Central Asian markets, hit by years of investigations into alleged corruption linked to local partners and problems accessing cash in distant countries.

In December, TeliaSonera announced its first exit in the Eurasian region when it said it was divesting its stake in Nepalese operator Ncell.

TeliaSonera also said it would book a non-cash impairment charge of 1.9 billion crowns related to its operations in Denmark after pulling out of a planned joint venture there.

"The write-down is a result of updated earnings projections following the previously announced decision to withdraw from the proposed joint venture with Telenor in Denmark," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 8.5295 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)