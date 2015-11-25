BRIEF-TIS to transfer business to wholly owned unit
* Says it plans to transfer the business of on-site customer service in Hamamatsu to a wholly owned unit TIS Solution Link Inc., on July 1
STOCKHOLM Nov 25 U.S. authorities are prepared to extend their investigation into Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera's dealings in Uzbekistan to also include other countries in the Eurasian region, Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet quoted unidentified sources as saying.
Danske Bank said in a research note that TeliaSonera could face fines of up to 15 billion crowns ($1.7 billion), according to Svenska Dagbladet.
TeliaSonera said in September it will gradually abandon its Central Asian markets, hit by years of investigations into alleged corruption linked to local partners and problems accessing cash in distant countries.
A TeliaSonera spokesman said the company would not comment on an ongoing investigation.
($1 = 8.6784 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group on Wednesday said it booked a derivative loss of 252.8 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the last financial year mainly due to its holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings .