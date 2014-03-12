BRIEF-Changhong Jiahua posts qtrly profit attributable of HK$50.4 mln
* Revenue of company for three months period ended 31 march 2017 increased by approximately 7.48 pct to HK$4.77 billion
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera said on Wednesday that authorities had carried out raids on its Dutch companies as part of a preliminary investigation into bribery and money laundering.
Swedish prosecutors in 2012 started a preliminary investigation into Telia's purchase of a 3G telecoms licence in Uzbekistan in 2007 after bribery allegations. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)
* S.Korea's biggest mobile games maker prices IPO at top of range