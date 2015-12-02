STOCKHOLM Dec 2 Swedish telecoms operator
TeliaSonera has submitted a proposal to Latvian
authorities on combining its Baltic operators LMT and
Lattelecom, it said on Wednesday.
"We have delivered a formal proposal to the Latvian
government on how to combine LMT and Lattelecom," a TeliaSonera
spokesman told Reuters, declining to provide further details.
TeliaSonera owns 60.3 percent in Latvian mobile operator LMT
and 49.0 percent in fixed telephony operator Lattelecom.
TeliaSonera had sales in Latvia of around 1.2 billion
Swedish crowns ($138 million) in the first nine months this
year, roughly 1.5 percent of group sales.
($1 = 8.6959 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)