OSLO Dec 1 Norway's competition watchdog may
block TeliaSonera's planned acquisition of Tele2
Norway over fears the deal would lead to higher
prices and lower quality, it said on Monday.
"TeliaSonera has proposed measures to the Competition
Authority to remedy competition concerns," the watchdog said in
a notice. "We have considered these measures and concluded that
they are not sufficient."
The Competition's Authority's notice is not a final decision
and parties have until Dec 22 to comment before a final ruling
by Jan 15.
Sweden's Tele2 in July agreed to sell its Norwegian mobile
telecoms business to rival TeliaSonera for 5.1 billion Swedish
crowns ($683.59 million), following Tele2's loss in a key
spectrum auction.
The deal would leave Norway with two established mobile
network operators - TeliaSonera and market leader Telenor
- plus new entrant Access Industries, which trumped
Tele2 in last year's spectrum auction.
(1 US dollar = 7.4606 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)