OSLO Feb 5 Norway's Competition Authority will allow Sweden's TeliaSonera to buy the Norwegian unit of Tele2, reversing its preliminary decision to block the deal, the authority said on Thursday.

"The deal we've said yes to gives a real possibility for a third player to establish itself and compete for Norwegian mobile customers," the authority said in a statement.

On Dec 1, the authority said it intended to block the merger, but TeliaSonera later offered concessions that allowed the deal to go through.

Under the agreement, TeliaSonera will sell a mobile network and its Network Norway subsidiary to mobile broadband company ICE and will also enter into a roaming deal, the authority added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)