(Corrects headline, first paragraph to say companies offered to
sell part of network infrastructure unit, not part of the mobile
joint venture)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 7 TeliaSonera and Telenor have
offered to sell up to 40 percent of a network infrastructure
unit, part of their proposed Danish mobile deal, to a new player
in order to win over EU antitrust regulators worried about a
lack of competition resulting from their deal.
The proposal from the Swedish and Norwegian operators came
after a first offer to sell two blocks of 2100 megahertz
spectrum, and rent up to 15 percent of the merged Danish unit's
network capacity to a new rival, received negative market
feedback.
The Telenor and TeliaSonera deal, the
first mobile telecoms deal to be vetted by European Competition
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, could set a yardstick on how
she will rule on bigger deals pending in Britain and Italy.
The deal, which would create the biggest telecoms provider
in Denmark, has unsettled the EU antitrust authority because it
would reduce the number of players from four to three.
Under the improved offer, the Danish joint venture in effect
becomes an infrastructure provider to a new entrant which,
however, will not own any spectrum, a crucial element to
becoming an effective competitor, according to a European
Commission document seen by Reuters.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso, TeliaSonera and
Telenor declined to comment.
The new competitor would have access to the joint venture's
network technologies and also would be allowed to sell its
network capacity on a wholesale basis to wholesale customers. It
would also have an option to buy more than 30 retail stores and
wholesale roaming services.
Telenor Denmark is also prepared to sell its BiBob pre-paid
online business, with between 140,000 and 150,000 subscribers,
along with IT systems and marketing services, to the new player.
Telenor and TeliaSonera submitted their improved proposal on
Sept. 1. The Commission set a Sept. 4 deadline for third parties
to provide feedback. The companies could know as early as this
week if their latest concessions are acceptable to the EU
regulator.
(Additional reporting by Olof Swahnberg in Stockholm and Stine
Jacobsen in Oslo; Editing by David Holmes)