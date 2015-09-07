(Corrects headline, first paragraph to say companies offered to
sell part of network infrastructure unit, not part of the mobile
joint venture)
BRUSSELS, Sept 7 TeliaSonera and
Telenor have offered to sell up to 40 percent of the
network infrastructure unit, part of their proposed Danish
mobile joint venture, to a new player in order to win over
doubting EU antitrust regulators.
The proposal from the Swedish and Norwegian operators came
after a first offer to sell two blocks of 2100 megahertz
spectrum and rent up to 15 percent of the merged Danish unit's
network capacity to a new rival received negative market
feedback.
The improved offer would allow the new competitor to access
the joint venture's network technologies and acquire Telenor
Denmark's BiBob pre-paid online brand business with its
140,000-150,000 subscribers, according to a European Commission
document seen by Reuters.
The Telenor and TeliaSonera deal, the first mobile telecoms
deal to be vetted by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager, could set the yardstick on how she will rule on bigger
deals pending in Britain and Italy.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)