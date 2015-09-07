(Adds details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 7 TeliaSonera Telenor
have offered to sell up to 40 percent of a network
infrastructure unit, part of their proposed Danish mobile deal
to win over EU antitrust regulators worried about a lack of
competition resulting from their deal.
The novel proposal from the Swedish and Norwegian operators
came after a first offer to sell two blocks of 2100 megahertz
spectrum, and rent up to 15 percent of the merged Danish unit's
network capacity to a new rival, received negative market
feedback.
The Telenor and TeliaSonera deal, the first mobile telecoms
deal to be vetted by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager, could set a yardstick on how she will rule on bigger
deals pending in Britain and Italy.
The deal, which would create the biggest telecoms provider
in Denmark, has unsettled the EU antitrust authority because it
would reduce the number of players from four to three.
Under the improved offer, the Danish joint venture in effect
becomes an infrastructure provider to a new entrant which,
however, will not own any spectrum, a crucial element to
becoming an effective competitor, according to a European
Commission document seen by Reuters.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso, TeliaSonera and
Telenor declined to comment.
The new entrant would take an initial 15 percent stake in
TT-Netværket, the operators' Danish network joint venture, with
an option to increase this by 5 percent in a year until it
reaches 40 percent, the EU paper said.
The new competitor would have access to the joint venture's
network technologies and also would be allowed to sell its
network capacity on a wholesale basis to wholesale customers. It
would also have an option to buy more than 30 retail stores and
wholesale roaming services.
Telenor Denmark is also prepared to sell its BiBob pre-paid
online business, with between 140,000 and 150,000 subscribers,
along with IT systems and marketing services, to the new player.
Telenor and TeliaSonera submitted their improved proposal on
Sept. 1. The Commission set a Sept. 4 deadline for third parties
to provide feedback. The companies could know as early as this
week if their latest concessions are acceptable to the EU
regulator.
The offer may attract interest from Sweden's Tele2
and Denmark's second-largest cable operator Strofa,
said a person with knowledge of the case, despite criticism from
other third parties.
Previous telecoms mergers cleared by the Commission in
Germany, Austria and Ireland involved the companies giving up
spectrum and allowing rivals to use their network.
(Additional reporting by Olof Swahnberg in Stockholm and Stine
Jacobsen in Oslo; Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)