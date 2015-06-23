By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS, June 23
regulators should take a broader view of the telecoms industry
and not be obsessed with the number of telecoms operators in one
market, a senior TeliaSonera executive said on
Tuesday.
The comments from the Swedish company's general counsel
Jonas Bengtsson come as the European Commission is preparing a
charge sheet which will warn the Swedish telecoms provider and
Norwegian peer Telenor that their plan to combine
forces in Denmark may reduce competition.
"They have told us we will get it today, tomorrow or this
week," Bengtsson said on the sidelines of a conference,
confirming what sources told Reuters on Monday.
Such a document typically puts pressure on companies to
provide concessions in order to gain EU approval for their
mergers unless they can remove regulatory obstacles.
European regulators have begun to question the merits of
so-called four to three mergers since this happened in Austria
in January 2013 when Hutchison Whampoa bought larger
local rival Orange Austria.
The EU competition authority in April expressed concerns
that the Danish deal, which will reduce the number of mobile
operators in the country from four to three, could lead to price
increases and fewer innovative products.
"When you do that kind of analysis, you should realise you
can't have a short-sighted view, maximising competition in order
to minimise prices. There are other factors to take into
account, quality, willingness to invest," Bengtsson said.
Bengtsson said there was no basis for European Competition
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager's recent assertion that telecoms
companies have failed to boost their investments following their
tie-ups.
"If the commissioner is concerned, we think we can
demonstrate that there have been investments in markets where
there have been mergers," he said.
Vestager is scheduled to decide by Sept. 2 whether to
approve the merger of TeliaSonera and Telenor's Danish mobile
businesses. She is also reviewing Nokia's
15.6-billion-euro bid for French peer Alcatel-Lucent.
Hutchison Whampoa's 10.3-billion-pound offer for
Telefonica's British mobile unit 02 is expected to land
on her desk in the coming weeks.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman)