STOCKHOLM Oct 1 A prosecutor investigating
TeliaSonera's purchase of a telecom license in
Uzbekistan has frozen a Swedish account containing $30 million
held by the seller Gibraltar-based Takilant Ltd.
"I have decided, for various reasons, to take that account
into custody, which is the equivalent of freezing it. That is
all I can comment," Prosecutor Gunnar Stetler told Reuters.
He confirmed that the company in question was Takilant.
Swedish prosecutors last month opened a preliminary
investigation into TeliaSonera's purchase after a Swedish
television programme alleged it had bought the license from a
firm with close ties with the daughter of Uzbek president Islam
Karimov.
TeliaSonera, partially owned by the Swedish state, has
denied it did anything wrong in 2007 when it bought the 3G
license to operate in Uzbekistan from Takilant.
TeliaSonera has said it will appoint independent
investigators to look into allegations of bribery and money
laundering associated with the deal.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)