STOCKHOLM Jan 29 Swedish telecom operator
TeliaSonera on Friday reported fourth-quarter core
earnings above expectations and unveiled a new dividend policy
in the wake of its plans to exit its Central Asian markets.
TeliaSonera forecast flat 2016 core earnings and said its
new policy was to pay out at least 80 percent of free cash flow
from continuing operations with an ambition of at least 2 crowns
per share for 2016.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.56 billion Swedish crowns
($771 million) versus 5.90 billion a year-ago, excluding
non-recurring items and its Eurasia region which is reported as
discontinued operations.
Analysts had on average forecast 6.34 billion in a Reuters
poll.
($1 = 8.5087 Swedish crowns)
