* EBITDA ex-items 9.3 bln SEK vs forecast 9.5 bln
* CEO says industry won't see growth for couple of years
* Cost measures will see 2,000 staff cut over 2 years
* Aims for 2 billion crowns in cost savings
* Shares down 1.5 percent
(Adds analyst comment, share price, background.)
By Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 Telecoms group TeliaSonera AB
is shedding thousands of jobs as part of a
cost-cutting plan and has warned of industry stagnation until
companies find a way to profit from surging smartphone and
tablet data traffic.
TeliaSonera, part-owned by the Swedish and Finnish states,
has seen revenue flatline since 2008, despite rapid expansion in
central Asia, as voice revenues across the industry are squeezed
by competition, regulatory pressure and a global economic
downturn.
The company said on Wednesday it would cut around 2,000
employees, or 7 percent of the total, as part of a quest for 2
billion crowns ($300 million) in cost savings over the next two
years. It did not say where the jobs would be cut.
The group warned of industry stagnation until companies find
a way to profit from surging smartphone and tablet computer use,
with consumers proving reluctant to pay and favouring contracts
giving unlimited data use for a fixed fee.
"We have an issue of not enough growth," CEO Lars Nyberg
said during a results conference call on Wednesday. "This is not
a TeliaSonera issue, this is an industry issue."
Nyberg said voice revenue was declining and operators were
still unable to turn the surge in video streaming and social
networking on smartphones into increased income.
"We will see a flat kind of industry for a couple of years
until we are able, in a better way, to monetize the growth in
data traffic," Nyberg said.
Nyberg said the company's cost-saving plan revolved around
simplifying its ways of working, but gave no details beyond the
staff reduction.
"When the industry has no growth and your costs go up by 3
percent a year, you have to do something," Nyberg said.
Telia is not the only company announcing cost saving
measures and Nordic rival Telenor ASA, which has also
aggressively expanded in emerging markets, recently launched a
plan to reduce annual operating expenses by 5 billion crowns
($881 million).
MARGIN OUTLOOK
"It is something all the players in the space are doing and
I am not surprised to see it (at Telia)," said Thomas Nielsen,
analyst at brokerage Pareto.
Telia's third-quarter earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items,
dipped 6.3 percent to 9.3 billion crowns versus an average
forecast of 9.5 billion in a Reuters poll.
"The weakness is concentrated in the European mobile
division, which missed our forecast by 9 percent," Espirito
Santo Investment Bank said in a research note.
"The full-year outlook is unchanged, but from the CEO's
comments it is clear that the group is becoming more concerned
about the margin outlook over the next few years."
Teli's EBITDA margin declined in all its main business
areas: Eurasia, Mobility and Broadband.
Telia shares were down 1.5 percent at 45.42 crowns at 0914
GMT, underperforming the blue-chip Stockholm market
and the STOXX Europe 600 telecoms index.
Telia gave no new information about a preliminary probe
launched last month by Swedish prosecutors into alleged bribery
and money-laundering related to the company's purchase of a 3G
license in Uzbekistan.
The company has denied it did anything wrong in buying the
license from an offshore company based in Gibraltar and has
appointed external investigators to look at the 2.3 billion
crown transaction.
"TeliaSonera did not bribe anyone. TeliaSonera did not
participate in money laundering," Nyberg said. "There is zero
tolerance of corruption and bribery at TeliaSonera."
($1 = 6.6408 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 5.6752 Norwegian crowns)
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski and David Holmes)