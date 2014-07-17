* TeliaSonera says reviewing presence in Spain
* Analysts say Spanish unit Yoigo may fetch 1-1.5 bln euros
* CEO says keen to look at deals in Denmark
* Telia sees 2014 sales excluding acquisitions slightly
below 2013
* Q2 EBITDA 8.84 bln SEK vs forecast 8.78 bln in Reuters
poll
By Sven Nordenstam
STOCKHOLM, July 17 Nordic telecom operator
TeliaSonera said it may quit the highly competitive
Spanish market as it cut its sales outlook for the year on
Thursday because of lower revenues in the country.
Yoigo, in which TeliaSonera has a 76.6 percent stake, is
Spain's smallest mobile operator and European telcos are trying
to bulk up via deals to combat shrinking revenue and tough
competition.
Yoigo could attract interest from Britain's Vodafone
and France's Orange, which are already in the country,
analysts said.
TeliaSonera predicted that group sales excluding
acquisitions will be slightly lower than last year, having
earlier forecast stable revenue.
"Competition is fierce, forced by a strong convergence trend
that puts pressure on our mobile-only business," said
TeliaSonera Chief Executive Johan Dennelind, who described
Yoigo's 7 percent share of customers as "sub-scale".
"Consequently, we are reviewing our future presence in the
Spanish market," he added.
Analysts said Yoigo could fetch 1-1.5 billion euros
($1.35-2.03 billion).
Orange's chief executive said last week he saw possible
acquisition targets in Spain, where his firm is the third
largest mobile operator. Orange earlier considered buying
Spanish broadband operator Jazztel but was put off by
its high valuation
Vodafone, Spain's number two mobile operator behind
incumbent Telefonica, in April said it might be
interested in Yoigo once it became clear how tough the European
regulator would be on tie-ups.
Vodafone is also flush with cash after the $130 billion sale
of its stake in U.S. operator Verizon Wireless. It finalised the
acquisition of Spanish cable operator Ono in July, in a sign of
how mobile operators need broadband assets to be able to sell
"convergent" bundles of mobile and fixed phone, Internet, and
television.
The other shareholders in Yoigo are Spanish construction
firms ACS and FCC, who own 17 percent and 3.4
percent. Schneider Electric owns a 3 percent stake
through information technology firm Telvent.
COMPETITION CONCERNS
Consolidation in Spain would follow deals approved in recent
months by European regulators that took Ireland and Germany from
four to three mobile carriers.
Brussels imposed remedies to protect competition and ward
off price rises in those two cases, and the rulings could
provide a template for Spain.
The clearer regulatory stance may make it easier for
TeliaSonera to sell Yoigo than the last time it tried in 2012
when talks foundered on price. Bidders Vodafone and Orange were
worried about concessions regulators would demand.
According to data from Citigroup, Yoigo earns 5.7 percent of
mobile service revenue in Spain, while Telefonica takes 40
percent, Vodafone 30 percent, and Orange 24.3 percent.
An exit from Spain would mark the end of a more than
decade-long presence for the firm, originating with a stake held
by Finland's Sonera with which Telia merged in 2002.
Dennelind, who took the helm in September last year, is
putting his mark on state-backed TeliaSonera. He inked a deal in
early July to buy Tele2's Norway business for 5.1
billion Swedish crowns ($744 million).
He also pointed to potential deals in Denmark, a small
market with four mobile operators where Telia's margins are less
than 15 percent, compared to group levels around 35 percent.
"Denmark is in the middle of our core Nordic-Baltic strategy
where we want to be strong, where we want to be sustainable
profitability-wise over time, so we are keen to look at options
in Denmark," Dennelind said on a conference call.
TeliaSonera shares were down 2.4 percent at 1205 GMT, while
the European telecoms index was down 1.3 percent.
"While Norway, Spain and Denmark are small assets at the
group level, this new strategic direction could deliver
additional value, in our opinion," Raymond James, which rates
TeliaSonera shares as outperform, said in a research note.
Second-quarter sales were 25.0 billion crowns, in line with
expectations and down 1.2 percent on a comparable basis.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were
8.84 billion Swedish crowns versus the mean forecast of 8.78
billion in a Reuters poll and a year-ago 8.93 billion.
($1 = 6.8237 Swedish Crowns)
($1 = 0.7391 Euros)
