* TeliaSonera sees 2015 EBITDA around same level as in 2014

* Issues no forecast for revs this year

* Q4 EBITDA 8.6 bln SEK vs poll forecast 8.8 bln (Adds background, detail)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera predicted flat core earnings this year as it posted fourth-quarter core profit below market expectations on Thursday, topping off a year where like-for-like sales dropped by 1.8 percent.

While TeliaSonera is seeing growing mobile revenues in its home markets Sweden and Finland thanks to increasing data use as consumers watch videos and surf the internet on their smartphones, fixed line services are in decline.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 8.6 billion crowns ($1.04 billion) versus the average forecast of 8.8 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For Telia, the enterprise segment in Sweden in particular has weighed on sales and is one where it aims to launch new products as it struggles with fierce competition.

Aiming for a return to sales growth for the group, Telia said in September last year it would boost investments in some areas while selectively trimming costs.

Telia said it expected 2015 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be around the same level as in 2014 on a like-for-like basis, whereas analysts had forecast an increase of 3 percent prior to the report.

Unlike previous years did it not give a forecast for revenues. The company proposed a dividend of 3.00 crowns per share, in line with forecasts. ($1 = 8.2927 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Niklas Pollard)