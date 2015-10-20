* Cuts 2015 profit outlook as Kazakhstan weighs
STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 Swedish telecom operator
TeliaSonera cut its profit outlook for 2015 on Tuesday
and responded in more detail to criticism over its disclosure
record as it posted third-quarter core earnings slightly above
expectations.
Citing price competition in Kazakhstan, the biggest among
the Central Asian markets Telia has said it wants to exit, the
firm said it now expected 2015 core profit for the group
slightly below the 2014 level on a like-for-like basis.
TeliaSonera, whose previous outlook was for core earnings
around the same level as last year, also repeated its dividend
target of at least 3 crowns per share for 2015.
TeliaSonera came under renewed pressure last week over past
deals in some Asian countries as U.S.-based investment research
firm Muddy Waters issued an open letter to its board, saying it
believed information was being withheld from investors and that
it had taken a short position in TeliaSonera securities.
TeliaSonera rejected what it called "serious criticism" from
Muddy Waters, saying it did not recognise its conclusions.
In a separate statement, TeliaSonera on Tuesday said its
auditors, Deloitte, had reviewed its reports and found no cause
to believe that its 2014 and 2015 financial reports should have
been presented in a different way.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were
9.7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.17 billion) in the third quarter
versus a year-ago 9.4 billion and a mean forecast of 9.5 billion
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
In Kazakhstan, like-for-like sales dropped by 13 percent in
the quarter.
($1 = 8.3044 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg, editing by
Johannes Hellstrom)