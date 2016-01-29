* Telia to pay out at least 80 pct of free cash flow as
dividend
* Q4 core EBITDA 6.56 bln SEK vs Reuters poll avg fcast 6.34
bln
* Cost savings help boost profit in Sweden
STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 Telecom operator TeliaSonera
on Friday forecast flat 2016 core earnings and set a
new dividend policy as it reported quarterly profit above
forecasts lifted by its Swedish business.
Investors increasingly view TeliaSonera as a dividend case
as its planned exit from the region it calls Eurasia, a past
growth engine primarily constituted by operations across Central
Asia, raises questions about future growth.
Telia said its new policy was to pay out at least 80 percent
of free cash flow from continuing operations as dividends, with
an ambition of at least 2 crowns per share for 2016. Prior to
the report, analysts on average had forecast a dividend of 2.44
crowns per share for 2016.
TeliaSonera said it targeted comparable 2016 EBITDA earnings
on the same level as in 2015. It did not give a sales forecast.
The firm said in September it would gradually abandon its
Central Asian markets, hit by years of investigations into
alleged corruption linked to local partners and problems
accessing cash in distant countries.
Last month, it announced its first exit in the Eurasian
region when it said it was selling its stake in Nepalese
operator Ncell.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.56 billion Swedish crowns
($771 million), versus 5.90 billion a year-ago, excluding
non-recurring items and its Eurasia region which is reported as
discontinued operations.
That was above a mean forecast of 6.34 billion in a Reuters
poll on the back of higher than expected profits in Sweden
helped by sales growth and cost savings.
($1 = 8.5087 Swedish crowns)
