STOCKHOLM, July 17 Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera posted second-quarter core profit above market expectations on Friday and repeated its outlook of flat earnings this year, although it sees increased risks stemming from its Eurasian unit.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($1.08 bln) versus a year-ago 8.8 billion and a mean forecast 8.9 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Telia reaffirmed it expected 2015 EBITDA earnings to be around the same level as in 2014 on a like-for-like basis, excluding non-recurring items. ($1 = 8.5365 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg)