WRAPUP 5-World pledges to save 'Mother Earth' despite Trump's snub to climate pact
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved (Adds comments from U.S. officials, paragraphs 5, 24, 25)
STOCKHOLM Jan 31 TeliaSonera AB Chief Executive Lars Nyberg told an analyst conference: * Needs resolution on ownership deadlock, when that happens TeliaSonera can go different ways * would like to stay as owners in Turkcell, how and under what conditions depends on other owners, regulators * Pretty happy with ownership in Turkcell, it's an interesting company and an interesting market
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved (Adds comments from U.S. officials, paragraphs 5, 24, 25)
LONDON, June 2 British police have lifted a cordon in the centre of Manchester and seized a car on Friday which they said could be potentially significant to their investigation into last week's suicide bombing in the city.