BRIEF-3D Systems CEO Vyomesh Joshi's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.2 mln - SEC Filing
* CEO Vyomesh Joshi's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nN5eCN] Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, April 18 TeliaSonera AB : * Says to buy back shares * Says to cover commitments under the "long term incentive program 2010/2013",
approved by the annual general meeting in 2010, the board decided to buy back
a maximum of 100,000 shares
* CEO Vyomesh Joshi's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nN5eCN] Further company coverage:
* Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and changes in its leadership team
* Progress acquires DataRPM, the best-of-breed machine learning company focused on cognitive predictive maintenance