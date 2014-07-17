(Repeats without changes to text)
STOCKHOLM, July 17 Nordic telecom operator
TeliaSonera cut its sales forecast for 2014 after
reporting second-quarter core profit in line with expectations
on Thursday.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were
8.84 billion Swedish crowns ($1.30 billion) versus the average
forecast of 8.78 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and last
year's 8.93 billion.
TeliaSonera said it now saw 2014 sales, excluding currency
swings, acquisitions and disposals, slightly below the 2013
level because of lower revenues in Spain and said it was
reviewing its future presence in the country. Its previous
forecast was for flat organic sales.
The firm repeated its forecast of EBITDA margins at around
the 2013 level.
($1 = 6.8237 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)