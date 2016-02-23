STOCKHOLM Feb 23 Swedish telecom operator
TeliaSonera has begun a sale of debt-collecting firm
Sergel Kredittjanster AB as it seeks to cut debt and focus on
its core telecom services, people familiar with the matter said.
Possible buyers include debt collectors Intrum Justitia
, Arvato and Lindorff, owned by private equity firm
Nordic Capital, the sources said, adding information on Sergel
was recently sent to prospective buyers.
Swedish investment bank Carnegie is handling the sale
according to the sources, who declined to be identified as the
process is not public.
Telia, Carnegie, Lindorff, Nordic Capital and Intrum
declined to comment, whereas Sergel and Arvato did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
One of the sources said Sergel could fetch 150 million to
200 million euros ($165 mln-$220 mln). Others said the price
would be decided by the profitability and length of its
contracts with Telia, by far its largest client, and what may
happen with that business in the future.
TeliaSonera accounts for around three quarters of Sergel's
revenue, two sources said.
While Intrum has an enterprise value of around 14 times 2015
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), Sergel may be worth as little as around five times
2015 earnings of 300 million Swedish crowns ($35 million),
depending on the structure of those contracts, one of the
sources said.
Sergel provides services such as credit information,
invoicing, debt collection, monitoring and purchase of bad debt
in the Nordic and Baltic region.
Bloomberg reported in October that TeliaSonera was mulling a
sale of the company.
($1 = 8.4966 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.9090 euros)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Susan Fenton)