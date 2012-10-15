STOCKHOLM Oct 15 A Swedish court agreed to
freeze around $30 million of funds in a bank account controlled
by Gibralter-based Takilant Ltd after prosecutors launched a
probe into its sale of a 3G license in Uzbekistan to TeliaSonera
.
Prosecutors opened a preliminary probe last month into
TeliaSonera AB's purchase of a telecom license in
Uzbekistan after a Swedish TV programme said the licence was
acquired from a firm reported to have close ties with the
daughter of Uzbek president Islam Karimov.
TeliaSonera, partially owned by the Swedish state, has denied
it did anything wrong and appointed external investigators to
look at allegations of bribery and money laundering related to
the 2.3 billion Swedish crown ($344.17 million) deal.
($1 = 6.6827 Swedish crowns)
