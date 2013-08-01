* Telefonica to get access to 4G frequencies
* Yoigo to get access to broadband assets
* Orange Spain urges authorities to look into the deal
By Clare Kane
MADRID, Aug 1 Spain's biggest telecoms operator
Telefonica signed a deal with No. 4 provider Yoigo
on Thursday allowing it to use its rival's superfast
mobile Internet frequencies in exchange for access to its
broadband assets.
Telefonica, the only operator in Spain that does not
currently provide 4G services, will have full use of Yoigo's
superfast spectrum, while the smaller player will now be able to
compete in the attractive market of bundling fixed-line and
mobile telephone services.
The agreement is expected to come into force in the fourth
quarter of the year and also includes the extension of contracts
that grant Yoigo access to Telefonica's 2G and 3G networks in
areas of the country where it does not have coverage until 2016,
according to statements from the companies.
However, the deal drew fire from the country's No. 3
operator, Orange Spain, which asked competition and
government authorities to look into the tie-up. Spain's telecoms
regulator could not immediately be reached for comment.
Telefonica and Yoigo said they had also sold mobile towers
to infrastructure firm Abertis for 385 million euros
($511 million). Abertis said the deal would contribute 60
million euros to its earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
SHAKE-UP
Telefonica could not launch 4G as it did not have the right
frequencies available due to a number of television channels
that were using them. The company said it intends to build its
own 4G network when possible.
Spain has started a process to reverse the awarding of
licences for those channels.
Yoigo, a small player with 6.7 percent of the market, has
successfully grown its business as cash-strapped Spaniards turn
away from bigger operators in search of cheap deals.
But the company, a division of Nordic telecom operator
TeliaSonera, has not been able to compete on so-called
"quadplay" deals that bundle fixed line, mobile, internet and
television services. Telefonica has led the way on quadplay with
its Fusion package, a model other operators are using.
In a cut-throat market where over half a million people
switched mobile operator in May, operators did not have to fear
Yoigo poaching customers who wanted all their services in one
bill. Now, Yoigo will be in a position to compete with the likes
of Orange, Vodafone, Jazztel and ONO.
Orange said the fact Yoigo would have access to Telefonica's
fibre optic Internet services, which offer faster speeds than
competitors, discriminated against operators that cannot match
these speeds.
Orange and Vodafone announced in March they would team up to
build a joint fibre network and last month the pair reached a
deal with Telefonica allowing reciprocal access to fibre
installations in buildings.
Telefonica's O2 brand plans to launch superfast 4G mobile in
London and two other British cities by the end of August, the
company said in a separate statement.