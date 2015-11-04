STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator
TeliaSonera has hired investment bank UBS to advise it
on a planned sale of its businesses in the region it calls
Eurasia, UBS said on its website.
"UBS Limited is acting as advisor to TeliaSonera on the
potential disposal of its Eurasian assets," UBS said in the
equity research section of its website where required regulatory
disclosures and potential conflicts of interest are listed.
It was not clear when the statement had been published on
the website and a UBS spokesperson did not immediately return a
request for comment. A TeliaSonera spokesman said several
advisors had been hired for the sale but declined to name them.
Telia said in September it wanted to exit the seven
countries, which account for around 30 percent of group core
earnings, as some crucial problems remained unsolved despite
years of work to improve corporate governance.
The businesses have a combined book value of around 20
billion Swedish crowns ($2.3 billion), Telia said.
TeliaSonera and the Swedish government have used UBS for
deals in the past. UBS advised TeliaSonera on a deal in Nepal in
2013. The bank also advised the Swedish government when it sold
Telia shares in 2007. The Swedish state remains Telia's biggest
owner with a 37 percent stake.
($1 = 8.5657 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; additional reporting Olof
Swahnberg)