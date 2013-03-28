(Adds Telia lawyer comment, background)
STOCKHOLM, March 28 Swedish prosecutors are
looking into whether they could fine and forfeit assets from
TeliaSonera if a probe into its purchase of a 3G
license in Uzbekistan leads to convictions, the telecoms company
said on Thursday.
Swedish prosecutors have been carrying out a preliminary
investigation since last year into Telia's purchase of a 3G
telecom license in Uzbekistan amid allegations of bribery.
Two Telia employees have been identified as suspects by the
prosecutors.
Telia said it had been informed that the prosecutors were
now looking at whether the company could be held responsible
should the individuals be charged and convicted of a crime.
"Due to the current preliminary investigation into suspicion
of aggravated bribery, an investigation will be initiated with
regard to possible corporate fines and possible forfeiture,"
TeliaSonera quoted prosecutor Gunnar Stetler as saying.
Hans Strandberg, the lawyer representing one of the Telia
executives who are suspects in the case, said prosecutors still
needed to prove a crime had been committed.
"In addition, if there is to be any question of a fine, it
must be ascertained that the company has been negligent in
various ways in not preventing these crimes," he said, adding
prosecutors are still sifting through information from the
preliminary investigation.
"So there is a long road toward that point," he added.
He said the maximum possible fine was 10 million crowns
($1.5 million) and he had no information on what assets Telia
could potentially be forced to forfeit.
Telia repeated its view that the corruption allegations are
unfounded.
A report by a law firm it hired to investigate the
allegations did not uncover any evidence of bribery or money
laundering, but sharply criticised the Uzbek deal. Telia's chief
executive resigned in the wake of report.
The prosecutors are looking into allegations Telia paid 2.3
billion Swedish crowns for its 3G licence to a company it knew
was a front for Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Uzbek
president Islam Karimov.
A Swedish court has agreed to freeze assets belonging to
Takilant Ltd, the Gibraltar-listed company from which Telia
bought its Uzbek licence.
Karimova has denied the allegations.
($1 = 6.5162 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Niklas Pollard; Editing by Mark
Potter)