STOCKHOLM, Sept 19 Nordic telecommunications
company TeliaSonera said on Wednesday it had done
nothing wrong in paying for its Uzbek mobile licence via an
offshore company in 2007, but such a deal would now be subject
to more stringent checks.
But a government minister said TeliaSonera had to look
closely at the deal because the company, which is more than a
third owned by the state, had to set an example in combatting
corruption.
TeliaSonera was responding to a report on Swedish public
television SVT, which questioned the way the telecom purchased
3G licences and telephone numbers in Uzbekistan.
The group, in which the Swedish state has a 37 percent
stake, has already been criticised in Sweden for letting the
authorities in Azerbaijan, Belarus and Uzbekistan access its
network to keep tabs on anti-government activists. It has said
it was following local laws.
TeliaSonera said in a statement it signed a deal with
Gibraltar-based Takilant Ltd for 3G licenses and telephone
numbers in Uzbekistan in exchange for $30 million and a stake in
local mobile phone operator UCell, which it bought earlier in
2007.
TeliaSonera said lawyers found nothing suspect in a
background check on Takilant.
"I have no doubt that the transaction was done in the right
way," TeliaSonera spokeswoman Cecilia Edstrom said.
Uzbekistan's State Inspectorate for Communications was not
immediately available for comment. Reuters was unable to reach
Takilant for a comment.
"If we were to look at a similar case today, we would do a
more critical analysis of those type of risks that are related
to human rights and more sustainability-linked risks," Edstrom
said.
"In the past it was more the political risk situation and
financial risk situation. I would say we have raised the bar."
Finance Markets Minister Peter Norman, whose department
oversees the state's holdings in companies, said on public
television that TeliaSonera had more work to do.
"Telia must get to the bottom of this and say what happened.
The company must restore its credibility," he told SVT in a news
programme after the investigative show aired.
"All the companies owned by the state must set an example
when it comes to corruption, bribes, human rights and
sustainability."
Authorities in Uzbekistan revoked the licence of Telia's
Russian rival MTS this month and Edstrom said Telia was
worried about the business climate in the country.
