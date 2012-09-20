* TV programme questions way licence was bought
* 'No bribery, no money-laundering' says CEO
* Company to appoint independent investigators
* CEO says will resign if allegations prove true
* Telia shares down 1.7 percent
(Adds CEO, analyst comment, share price reaction)
By Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM, Sept 20 The chief executive of
TeliaSonera AB denied that the Swedish telecom group's
purchase of a 3G licence in Uzbekistan amounted to bribery or
had led to money laundering, and said he would resign if the
company had done wrong.
Lars Nyberg defended TeliaSonera, in which the state has a
37 percent stake, after a programme on Swedish television
questioned the way the company carried out the purchase via a
Gibraltar-based offshore firm.
Telia paid around 2.3 billion Swedish crowns ($353.80
million) for the assets to Gibraltar-based Takilant Ltd.,
consisting of $30 million and a stake in local mobile phone
operator UCell, which Telia had previously bought.
"We have not bribed anyone and nor have we contributed to
money laundering," Nyberg told reporters. "This 2.3 billion
crowns was an investment, not a bribe."
He said Telia would appoint independent investigators to
look into the accusations and that he hoped to have answers
before the end of the year.
Speaking to Swedish radio earlier in the day, Nyberg said he
would resign if allegations of bribery and money laundering
proved true.
Shares in Telia were down 1.7 percent at 47.99 crowns per
share at 1259 GMT.
Berenberg Bank analyst Barry Zeitoune said the negative
publicity was not helping the shares, but that of more concern
was the business climate in Uzbekistan, where authorities have
revoked the licence of Telia's Russian rival MTS after
alleged abuses.
Russia's top mobile phone operator, MTS, which
trades on the New York Stock Exchange, wrote off $1.1 billion
after its Uzbek licence was permanently revoked on Aug. 13.
MTS says it faces a "classic shakedown" of the type that has
forced out London-listed miner Oxus Gold, U.S. company
Newmont Mining Corp and Russia's Wimm-Bill-Dann, now
part of PepsiCo.
"If you are investor in Telia, what I would be more worried
about (than the allegations of bribery) is how safe is their
licence?" Zeitoune said.
Telia's UCell unit in Uzbekistan had sales of 474 million
crowns in the second quarter out of group sales of more than 26
billion.
CONNECTED
Swedish TV programme 'Mission: Investigate', which aired on
Wednesday, alleged Takilant had close ties with the daughter of
Uzbek president, Islam Karimov.
Karimov has ruled his reclusive, gas-rich republic since
independence from the Soviet Union two decades ago. He tolerates
no dissent and information from the country is strictly
controlled.
Nyberg said Telia had done a background check on Takilant
Ltd when it acquired the 3G licence and found that it was the
rightful owner of the assets.
Nyberg said the investigation could not discover whether
anyone other than Takilant's single shareholder stood to gain
from the deal.
He said he did not know where Takilant had got its 3G
licence from or how long it had held it.
"I think we would ask much more critical questions than we
did 5-1/2 years ago," Nyberg said.
Telia was in hot water earlier this year for allowing
authorities in Azerbaijan, Belarus and Uzbekistan to access its
networks to keep tabs on anti-government activists.
It has said it was following local laws.
Sweden's government has heavily criticised Telia's and
Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman said on Wednesday Telia
needed to restore its credibility after recent events.
Telia has said it will instigate rolling reviews of its
operations and could withdraw from countries with poor human
rights records.
Nyberg said Uzbekistan was now on Telia's watch list, but
there were no plans to leave central Asia's most populous
country at the moment.
"We have a number of challenges in Uzbekistan," Nyberg said.
($1=6.5009 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by David Holmes and Mike
Nesbit)