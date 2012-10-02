* Says documents show Takilant was owner of licenses
STOCKHOLM, Oct 2 Nordic telecoms company
TeliaSonera said it has supplied Swedish prosecutors
with evidence that Gibraltar firm Takilant, from which it bought
telecom licenses in Uzbekistan, was the rightful owner of these
licenses at the time.
Swedish prosecutors in a court filing this week raised
doubts about whether Takilant had actually owned the licenses
acquired by TeliaSonera.
Swedish prosecutors last month opened a preliminary
investigation into TeliaSonera's purchase after a Swedish
television programme alleged the company had bought the license
from a firm with close ties to the daughter of Uzbek President
Islam Karimov.
TeliaSonera, in which the Swedish state is the biggest
shareholder with a 37 percent stake, has denied it did anything
wrong and has said it is co-operating fully with authorities.
A Swedish account containing $30 million held by Takilant
has been frozen by the prosecutors, who have also sought
authorization to freeze Takilant assets worth at least 1.55
billion Swedish crowns ($236 million).
Court documents had also cited an investigation by Swedish
bank Handelsbanken which the prosecutor said had shown
there was no evidence that Takilant ever owned a telecom license
in the central Asian country.
But Handelsbanken denied it had carried out an investigation
of the deal beyond two short comments written by its equity
research department after the television programme about the
deal.
"The basis for Handelsbanken's analysts' comments was
externally available sources, such as TeliaSonera's published
financial accounts, Google etc," the company said in a
statement.
Thomas Jonsson, TeliaSonera's head of brand and external
communications, said the ownership information submitted to the
prosecutors was "official documentation" from authorities in
Uzbekistan.
TeliaSonera has said it will carry out an independent
investigation of the 2.3 billion crown deal which Jonsson said
would begin within a matter of days.
