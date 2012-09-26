STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 Corruption investigators at Sweden's prosecution authority have opened a preliminary probe of a deal by Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera in Uzbekistan, the company said on Wednesday.

TeliaSonera said in a statement it was cooperating with the prosecution authority and welcomed the preliminary investigation, though it did not say exactly what the probe was looking at. It said the police had also gathered in information from the company.

The news came after a report last week on public television which questioned how TeliaSonera purchased a 3G licence in the authoritarian central Asian country.

TeliaSonera, which paid 2.3 billion Swedish crowns to a company registered in Gibraltar for its 3G license in Uzbekistan, has denied the deal amounted to bribery or had led to money laundering.

(Reporting by Simom Johnson and Patrick Lannin)