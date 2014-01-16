STOCKHOLM Jan 16 TeliaSonera's fourth-quarter profit will be weighed down by one-off items totalling 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($386 million), mostly made up of non-cash writedowns, the company said on Thursday.

Sweden's biggest telecom operator said it would make goodwill writedowns of a total of 1.17 bilion crowns in Denmark and Lithuania. It also said it would write down the value of its operations in Kazakhstan by 598 million.

Link to statement: r.reuters.com/juw95v ($1 = 6.4798 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by David Holmes)