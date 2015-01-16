STOCKHOLM Jan 16 Swedish telecom operator
TeliaSonera said on Friday its fourth-quarter
operating profit would be hit to the tune of 2.2 billion Swedish
crowns ($271 million), mainly relating to writedowns in its
businesses in Eurasia.
Telia said it would record a 1.5 billion crown non-cash
impairment related to goodwill and other fixed assets in
Tajikistan, Georgia and Moldova.
"The economic uncertainty in these three countries have
impacted our long term view on the value," the firm said in a
statement.
Other charges include a 381 million crown impairment related
to WiMax in Kazakhstan, which it bought in January 2013, as well
as costs for adapting Telia's IT platform.
TeliaSonera shares went from a slight gain to down as much
as 1.6 percent following the news. At 1233 GMT Telia shares had
recovered most of the decline, however, trading flat.
($1 = 8.1330 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)