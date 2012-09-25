PARIS, Sept 25 Teliasonera will kick off the sale process for its Spanish mobile operator, Yoigo, in the next two weeks in a deal that is expected to attract bids from France Telecom and Vodafone, three people familiar with the matter said.

Information documents are set to go out soon to bidders, according to the people, after being delayed over the summer by holidays and the departure of Yoigo's chief executive.

The Nordic telecoms group has hired Deutsche Bank to manage the disposal of its 76 percent stake in Yoigo, which it hopes can fetch roughly 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion), as it exits non-core markets in favour of its Scandinavian heartland and higher-growth central Asia.

Vodafone and France Telecom are the most likely bidders, according to the sources, since they are both already present in the Spanish mobile market.