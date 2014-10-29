BRIEF-Hangzhou Century to invest 25 mln yuan in medical tech firm for 75 pct stake
* Says it plans to invest 25 million yuan into a Hagzhou-based medical tech firm in exchange for 75 percent stake
Oct 29 Telio Holding ASA
* On Oct. 28 Oslo Asset Management ASA sold a total of 431,500 shares in Telio Holding ASA
* Says subsequent to this sale, funds managed by Oslo Asset Management ASA hold a total of 1,073,667 shares, equal to 4.61 pct of total number of outstanding shares
* Says it acquired 40.9 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based powder metallurgy technology unit for 34.7 million yuan