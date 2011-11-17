BARCELONA, Spain Nov 17 Nordic telecoms
group TeliaSonera expects to resolve an ongoing board
dispute at Turkcell by the end of the year and will
then look to deal with issues at Russian group Megafon, its
chief finance officer said on Thursday.
TeliaSonera has been engaged in a dispute at Turkcell over a
board row between its main shareholders which has prevented the
distribution of Turkcell's dividend this year. It has also not
received a dividend from Megafon.
"Today we are now focusing on resolving the issue in Turkey
and Turkcell and when that is settled we will ... discuss
Megafon and what will be done with the dividend," Per-Arne
Blomquist told a conference ob Wednesday.
"We would like to see a dividend because it is important to
us. The timing of this is very difficult to predict."
TeliaSonera has the largest direct and indirect stake in
Turkcell, with a 37 percent share, while Altimo, the telecoms
arm of Russian group Alfa, has an indirect stake of 13.22
percent.
Last year, the two groups forced Mehmet Emin Karamehmet,
chairman of Turkish group Cukurova, to stand down as chairman of
Turkcell, which he founded in 1994, and they are trying to oust
his replacement.
Turkcell failed to hold key votes on board changes and its
dividend at an extraordinary general meeting in October. A
decision by Turkey's Capital Markets Board on the eve of the EGM
delayed any progress as it set new rules raising the number of
independent members required on company boards.
While Cukurova owns 14 percent of Turkcell, its stake carries
controlling rights because of the management structure.
"I do not have an exact date today but the ambition has been
to resolve the issue (at Turkcell) before the year end,"
Blomquist said. "I cannot promise anything but the ambition is
very clear."
In Russia, second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon
failed to approve a dividend payment for 2010 earlier this year.
The cash-rich company is nearly 44 percent owned by TeliaSonera,
while oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman are also
major investors.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Dan Lalor)