JOHANNESBURG Aug 7 South Africa's Competition
Tribunal said on Tuesday it would release its ruling in a
dispute between fixed-line operator Telkom and the
Competition Commission at 0800 GMT.
The Competition Commission, South Africa's anti-trust
regulator, had asked that Telkom be fined 3.5 billion rand
($429.54 million) for an excessive pricing complaint stretching
back to 2004.
Telkom has said the fine would be "catastrophic" and could
jeopardise its business.
($1 = 8.1482 South African rand)
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard)