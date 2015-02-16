JOHANNESBURG Feb 16 South African fixed-line phone operator Telkom is planning "major restructuring" that could result in up to 10,000 job losses, the Solidarity Union said on Monday.

"The company's management informed the trade union that it is planning on restructuring its field force division," the union said. "As many as 10 000 employees could possibly be affected by the process." (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)