BRIEF-BT says completed acquisition of IP Trade
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
JAKARTA, June 23 PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom), Indonesia's biggest telecommunication operator, said on Tuesday it is raising up to 12 trillion rupiah ($903.48 million) mainly to develop its businesses and make acquisitions.
The company will issue around 7 trillion rupiah in the first stage this year, it said in a prospectus.
The state-controlled company said it would use the proceeds to boost its businesses, including its broadband network, and to acquire several companies both domestically and overseas.
Earlier this month, Telkom announced an agreement to buy Pacific island Guam's telecom and pay-television operator GTA from Japanese private-equity firm Advantage Partners.
($1 = 13,282.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy