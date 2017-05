JAKARTA, June 28 Indonesia's largest telecommunication operator PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom) is selling shares to raise 1.62 trillion rupiah ($123 million), IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a person close to the transaction.

Telkom is selling 425 million treasury shares at 3,820 rupiah each, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; editing by David Clarke)