JAKARTA, March 9 PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk , Indonesia's biggest telecommunication operator, posted a 2.8 percent rise in its 2014 net profit, missing forecasts.

The company reported a net profit of 14.6 trillion rupiah ($1.12 billion) for the full year ended December, up from 14.2 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

That was below the 15.53 trillion rupiah average estimate of 22 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 13,040 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Cindy Silviana; Editing by Miral Fahmy)