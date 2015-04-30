JAKARTA, April 30 PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom), Indonesia's biggest telecommunication operator, posted a 6.3 percent rise in first-quarter net profit.

The company reported net profit of 3.81 trillion rupiah ($294.32 million) for the three months ended March, up from 3.585 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

($1 = 12,945.00 rupiah)