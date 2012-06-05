* Will review any new govt conditions
* To proceed with talks when environment improves
SEOUL, June 5 South Korean fixed-line carrier KT
Corp is waiting for the South African government to
propose new conditions after it turned down its reduced offer to
acquire 20 percent of Telkom, a senior executive said
on Tuesday.
South Korea's No.2 mobile operator slashed an initial offer
by nearly a third to 25.60 rand per ordinary share last month as
Telkom's share price had fallen since the initial offer.
South Africa's government, which holds a majority stake in
Telkom together with the state pension fund, rejected the
reduced offer.
"We don't know what conditions Telkom want," Yung Kim,
senior executive vice president at KT, told Reuters. "We will
review new conditions if they are offered."
Telkom shares had fallen by about 25 percent from the
initial announcement of KT's offer in October 2011 to the
revised offer seven months later.
A KT spokesman said the company was open to further
negotiations with Pretoria.
"We need to clarify the cause first. We are considering
proceeding with the talks again when the environment improves,"
he told Reuters.
The deal would have included an issue of new shares for KT,
which would have diluted the government's shareholding.
KT is looking for opportunities away from its traditional
market in emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Eastern
Europe as competition back home squeezes margins.
Telkom is Africa's biggest landline operator. It has
launched a mobile phone service unit to diversify income but has
struggled against more established rivals MTN and
Vodacom.
Pretoria's surprise rejection of the reduced KT offer has
intensified speculation that it is not prepared to cede control
of a company that many in the ruling African National Congress
view as an arm of government.
The leading Business Day newspaper said in an editorial the
move had a great deal to do with the government's "obsession
with centralisation and control".
The ANC last year tried unsuccessfully to roll back approval
for Wal-Mart's $2.4 billion acquisition of retailer
Massmart.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura;
Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)