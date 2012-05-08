* Telkom bid could value Pacnet at $1 bln EV-sources
* Telkom wants to complete the deal in Q2-sources
* Deal could be Telkom's biggest overseas acquisition
* Shares of Telkom rose 1.2 pct vs index up 0.4 pct
(Adds Telkom's CEO quotes, shares move)
By Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul
JAKARTA, May 8 PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
, the nation's biggest telecom firm, has submitted a
bid to buy Asia's leading undersea cable operator Pacnet Ltd, in
a deal that could value Pacnet at about $1 billion including
debt, sources said on Tuesday.
Telkom's biggest overseas bid may mark the start of a wave
of overseas acquisitions by Indonesian firms as they deploy
profits made on the back of a fast-growing domestic economy.
Telkom submitted the bid last week after it reviewed
Pacnet's business over the past few months, said one of the
sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The source declined
to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to
the media.
State-owned Telkom, which has a market value of about $18.2
billion, hopes the deal will be completed by the end of the
second quarter, although the valuation has not yet been agreed
and could be a stumbling block, one of the sources said.
Telkom, seeking to expand overseas as its home market in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy matures, last year tried to buy
Cambodia's biggest mobile operator CamGSM but the deal fell
through over a valuation issue.
"We continue to invest in fiber optic as it will
help our customers to get faster internet data," Rinaldi
Firmansyah, Telkom's chief executive, told Reuters. He declined
to confirm the bid for Pacnet.
"We're opening the possibility for inorganic growth."
Pacnet's mooted sale comes at a time when the undersea cable
unit of India's Reliance Communications Ltd is
planning a $1.4 billion IPO in Singapore..
Pacnet is owned by groups including Ashmore Investment
Management and Clearwater Capital Partners. The company put
itself for sale last year after its IPO plan was hit by choppy
markets, but the sale stalled after it received
lower-than-expected offers in the initial round of bidding,
sources told Reuters earlier this year.
Pacnet has appointed Credit Suisse and Goldman
Sachs to advise the sale. Telkom declined to comment
while Pacnet was not immediately available for comment.
When bids were submitted in late November, the vendors were
looking for an enterprise value of about $1 billion, sources
told Reuters earlier in January.. The company
had an equity value of about $600 million, debt of about $300
million and $100 in cash, sources then said.
Shares of Telkom rose 1.2 percent to 8,400 rupiah after the
news, outperforming the broader index which was up 0.4
percent at 0836 GMT.
COMPETITIVE PRESSURES
Privately held Pacnet was formed in January 2008 by the
merger of Asia Netcom in Hong Kong and Pacific Internet in
Singapore. It owns over 46,420 km of submarine cable
infrastructure across Asia and the Pacific Ocean, including
cables connecting countries throughout Asia and the United
States.
Pacnet, headquartered both in Hong Kong and Singapore, has
been expanding its capabilities to tap cloud computing by
building data centers in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia to
connect with its regional undersea cables.
Pacnet has been battling intense competition and falling
prices and the company is expected to face significant
competitive pressures this year, rating agency Moody's Investors
Service said in a recent report.
"Furthermore, adjusted leverage of around 4.0x is considered
aggressive, given the vulnerability of operating profit and
competitive pressures," Moody's analyst Annalisa Di Chiara said
in the report.
Pacnet recorded $528.6 million in revenues in 2011, up 4.4
percent from year ago, driven primarily by the data service and
whole sale voice segments. Adjusted EBITDA rose 2.2 percent to
$82 million in 2011, the report added. An enterprise value of $1
billion would give the company an EBITDA multiple of 12, higher
than some analysts estimates.
In 2010, it raised $300 million through a bond offering,
which helped fund the building of data centres in Asia.
Telkom shares were up 0.6 percent by Tuesday afternoon,
compared with a 0.3 percent rise in the benchmark Indonesian
share index.
(Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in HONG KONG; Editing by
Neil Chatterjee and Jeremy Laurence)