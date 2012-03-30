JAKARTA, March 30 Telekomunikasi Indonesia
(Telkom), Indonesia's biggest telecommunications firm,
said on Friday its fourth quarter net profit rose 2.3 percent,
as data and internet businesses boosted revenues to make up for
low growth in mobile subscriptions.
The firm's fourth quarter 2011 net profit was 2.66 trillion
rupiah ($290.23 million), compared with 2.6 trillion rupiah in
the same period a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed
based on published full-year and nine month results.
State-controlled Telkom reported full year 2011 net profit
of 10.96 trillion rupiah, lower than 11.53 trillion rupiah the
year before and below analysts forecasts for 11.9 trillion
rupiah in 2011.
Revenue in 2011 was up 3.82 percent to 71.25 trillion
rupiah.
Analysts forecast Telkom's 2012 net profit at 12.66 trillion
rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters' I/B/E/S.
The firm's shares fell 0.71 percent on Friday before the
result, having dropped 11 percent in 2011 to underperform the
Jakarta index's 3.2 percent rise.
($1 = 9165 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari Paramaditha,
Editing by Neil Chatterjee)