* H1 Headline EPS down 36 pct to 191.7 cents

* Operating revenue down 3.2 pct to R16.4 bln

* Sees FY capex at 15-20 pct of revenue (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 South African fixed-line operator Telkom SA reported a 36 percent drop in first-half profit on Monday, as the former state-run utility continues to struggle with tough competition and burdensome costs from its new mobile arm.

Telkom, which is in talks to sell a 20 percent stake to South Korea's KT Corp, said headline earnings from continuing operations totalled 191.7 cents per share in the six months to end-September, compared with a restated 297 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the main measure of earnings in South Africa, excludes certain one-time items.

Including discontinued operations, headline earnings fell by nearly 84 percent.

Operating revenue totalled 16.4 billion rand ($2 billion), down 3.2 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

It said it expects capital spending to total as much as 20 percent of revenue for the year.

Telkom, which is nearly 40 percent owned by South Africa's government, has been fighting to rein in costs and return to growth, hit by the decline in traditional telephony and a costly failed expansion plan in Nigeria.

It is focusing on its new mobile unit, as a part of plan to become a fully "converged" telecom operator, offering mobile, fixed-line, broadband and wireless Internet.

It finalised the sale of its Nigerian unit in October, for a net loss of 1 billion rand. That loss is due to be booked in the second half of the financial year.

Telkom also said in October it was in talks to sell a 20 percent stake to South Korea's second-largest mobile operator, KT Corp for around $600 million.

Shares of Telkom are down nearly 22 percent so far this year, compared with a 1 percent decline in Johannesburg's All-share index. ($1 = 8.194 South African Rand) (Reporting by David Dolan, editing by Ed Stoddard)