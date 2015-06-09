BRIEF-NIC Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* NIC earns 21 cents per share on total revenues of $83.2 million
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 South African fixed-line operator Telkom plans to cut 4,400 jobs to contain costs, its spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"We've take a number of steps to contain costs," Jacqui O'Sullivan told Talk Radio 702. "It's tackling management costs, in making sure were reduce management levels." (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S