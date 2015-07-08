(Updates with Telkom statement)
JOHANNESBURG, July 8 South African fixed-line
telecoms operator Telkom said on Wednesday its
restructuring plans would be temporarily delayed after a labour
court referred its dispute with unions to an independent
commission.
Judge David Gush said Telkom should halt its plan to cut
4,400 jobs until the company's negotiations with unions was
concluded at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and
Arbitration, a labour dispute resolution body.
Telkom, in which the government owns a stake of about 40
percent, is in the middle of a turnaround plan that aims to
bring down costs and better compete with wireless operators MTN
Group and Vodacom.
"While the judgment is disappointing, this is a temporary
delay in the company's turnaround strategy," Telkom said in a
statement. "To secure the future sustainability of the
organisation, Telkom has to change the way it works and how it
is structured," it added.
Three labour unions had taken Telkom to court, arguing that
workers had not been consulted adequately about the
restructuring process - something Telkom has denied.
"The court ruling is a huge victory for us, because it gives
us an opportunity to participate in the process," Solidarity
Deputy General Secretary Johan Kruger told Reuters.
"There is a possibility that there will eventually be job
losses but by being able to participate in the process, we can
try and save jobs."
Telkom employs about 18,000 people.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Joe Brock and
Pravin Char)