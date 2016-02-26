(fixes headline)

JOHANNESBURG Feb 26 South Africa's fixed-line operator Telkom plans to cut at least 300 jobs at its head office as part of a turnaround strategy that includes reducing costs, it said on Friday.

The company, in which the government owns a stake of about 40 percent, plans to also outsource 260 roles.

"We have made important progress on our turnaround in the past two years but we still have a lot to do," said Telkom Group Chief Executive Officer Sipho Maseko in a statement.

Telkom is nearing the end of the first phase of a turnaround strategy that includes cutting jobs, outsourcing services such as telephone directory printing and selling some properties in a portfolio whose size is slightly larger than Luxembourg.

Telkom's share price, which has climbed by 300 percent since Maseko took the reins two years ago, was up 0.7 percent at 53.86 rand by 1033 GMT. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)