JOHANNESBURG Nov 15 Telkom SA, South Africa's biggest landline services provider, said on Tuesday half-year profit rose 19.7 percent, buoyed by its mobile business.

* Telkom said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-September rose to 336 cents. Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and exclude certain one-off and non-trading items.

* Declares interim dividend of 131 cents per share.

