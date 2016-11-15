BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
JOHANNESBURG Nov 15 Telkom SA, South Africa's biggest landline services provider, said on Tuesday half-year profit rose 19.7 percent, buoyed by its mobile business.
* Telkom said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-September rose to 336 cents. Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and exclude certain one-off and non-trading items.
* Declares interim dividend of 131 cents per share.
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.